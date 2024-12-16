Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn Dropping In The "Bred" Colorway

The most iconic colorway to ever exist.

The Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn is stepping into the spotlight with its upcoming "Bred" colorway. This release combines iconic style with enhanced accessibility. The EasyOn technology allows for a seamless slip-on experience. The sneaker still maintains its classic design, making it both functional and stylish. The “Bred” colorway brings a familiar and beloved look. The pair features a bold combination of black and red leather throughout the upper. The toe box arrives in bright red, while black dominates the overlays, laces, and tongue. A vibrant red Swoosh adds contrast and ties into the classic “Bred” theme.

Additionally, the EasyOn strap showcases Jordan branding in red, adding a unique touch to the design. Underfoot, the sneakers feature a clean white midsole for balance. A black rubber outsole completes the look, adding durability and traction. These updates preserve the Air Jordan 1 Low’s legendary aesthetic while modernizing its functionality. The “Bred” Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn offers something new for sneaker fans. It’s perfect for those seeking style with added convenience. Combining innovation and heritage, this release highlights Jordan Brand’s ability to evolve without losing its roots. Stay tuned for its arrival later this year.

"Bred" Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a red leather base, with black leather overlays. Further, a red Nike Swoosh is found on the sides and the EasyOn Jordan branding is found just above. Overall, this sneaker features one of the most iconic colorways in Jordan Brand history. "Bred" never fails to impress on just about any Jordan silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn “Bred” will be released in the spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. The combination of iconic colors and innovative design makes this pair stand out.

