Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Bred” Officially Unveiled

The Bred colorway is expanding to new models.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Bred” will be released later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of black leather, with grey elephant print overlays. Also, a grey leather Nike Swoosh is on the sides. A black strap covers some of the black laces. Finally, Jordan branding is on the tongues and heels.

The midsole is white, offering a clean separation between the upper and the rubber outsole, which is predominantly red. The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low is designed with both style and comfort in mind. The low-top silhouette ensures flexibility and ease of movement. Cushioning in the midsole provides excellent support for everyday wear. The shoe’s construction includes premium materials, ensuring durability and a high-quality feel. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Bred" colorway, fans of the Jordan brand eagerly await the chance to add this pair to their collections.

