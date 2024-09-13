Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Gym Red” Officially Unveiled

A classic colorway for this sturdy model.

The Jordan Legacy 312 Low is set to drop in an eye-catching "Gym Red" colorway, and this release is exclusive to women. The sneaker features a clean white base that gives it a fresh and classic look. Red details on the swoosh, laces, and branding add bold pops of color, making the design stand out. One of the key highlights of this colorway is the grey elephant print overlay, which adds texture and depth to the shoe. This iconic print ties back to Jordan’s legacy, adding a timeless element to the modern design. The mix of white, red, and grey creates a balanced yet striking color scheme that’s versatile for both casual and stylish wear.

The Jordan Legacy 312 Low combines elements from various classic Jordan silhouettes, making it a unique addition to any collection. The "Gym Red" colorway is sure to appeal to sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate bold, clean designs. The women’s exclusive release adds even more appeal, offering something special for female sneakerheads. With its bold colors and iconic details, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low "Gym Red" is sure to turn heads. Be on the lookout for this women’s exclusive drop as it’s expected to be a popular release.

"Gym Red" Jordan Legacy 312 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of white leather, with grey elephant print overlays. Also, a red leather Nike Swoosh is on the sides. A white strap covers some of the white laces. Finally, Jordan branding is on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low "Gym Red" will be released later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.

Image via Nike