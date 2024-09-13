Nike Air Foamposite One “Royal” Releases Today: On-Foot Images

A huge release is happening VERY soon.

The Nike Air Foamposite One is a legendary sneaker that has made a lasting impact on basketball and sneaker culture. First released in 1997, the Foamposite One was designed by Eric Avar and famously worn by NBA star Penny Hardaway. Its futuristic design and unique Foamposite upper set it apart from other sneakers of its era. The molded upper gives the shoe a sleek, durable look, offering a snug, glove-like fit. Today, the iconic "Royal" colorway makes its return. Featuring a bright metallic blue upper with black accents and an icy translucent outsole, the sneaker’s bold design still turns heads.

The "Royal" colorway is closely linked to Penny Hardaway's legacy, as it was the first version he wore on the court. With the re-release happening today, sneaker enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement. This classic brings back memories of the late '90s and early 2000s, a true piece of basketball and sneaker history. For collectors and fans alike, the "Royal" Foamposite is more than just a shoe—it's a symbol of an era. Its bold color and distinctive design make it a must-have for any sneakerhead, keeping its place as a timeless staple.

"Royal" Nike Air Foamposite One

The shoes showcase an icy rubber sole paired with a matching midsole for a seamless look. Also, the upper features a royal shell-like material, complemented by black nubuck overlays. Further, a blue Nike Swoosh accents the toebox, and Nike Foamposite branding is prominently displayed on the heel. Overall, these sneakers offer a clean and straightforward design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Royal” will be released today, September 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

