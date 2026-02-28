Young Thug Explains Video Of Him Dancing With A Woman At The Club

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have gone through a lot of ups and downs, and they will sadly still face Internet scrutiny concerning their relationship. Recently, he chimed in on Twitter when a video went viral of him dancing next to a woman at the club, which prompted cheating allegations.

It all started when model Adiza Sanfoka posted a clip on Twitter of her dancing at the club. In the middle of her moment, Thugger popped up next to her and started dancing too, which Adiza had fun with. However, he quote-tweeted (and seemingly deleted) a message for user melaninsun on the social media platform, who suggested Thug had not-so-innocent intentions, noticed the camera, and admired Sanfoka's figure.

"Just was walking pass the camera and danced with a fan on some cool s**t don't make it nun crazy," he allegedly wrote, with melaninsun sharing a screenshot of the quote-tweet. "And yes I already saw the camera lol I have a wife." Adiza Sanfoka herself commented "Lol" under melaninsun's post. Overall, it seems like the drama is in the eye of the beholder.

Are Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Married?

For those unaware, Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist are engaged, although no official reports or updates have confirmed that they tied the knot. He proposed to her during his Atlanta show last December, and it was wholesome to witness.

Still, the R&B star's past issues with her boo make many fans skeptical of moments like this club dance. Following many apologies amid his YSL RICO case and after it, it seems like they've landed in a better place. But alas, the Internet is an ever-watchful eye, and no explanation or excuse will be sufficient in many skeptics' eyes.