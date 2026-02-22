Young Thug Announces New Album "DBC (Day Before Coachella)"

Young Thug has been one of Atlanta's biggest hip-hop stars for over a decade, a legacy he has no plans to let go of just yet. Today (Sunday, February 22), he announced the title of his next album: DBC, presumably short for Day Before Coachella.

Some fans are theorizing that the title is actually Days Before Coachella, à la Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo mixtape from last decade. Does this mean that we will eventually get an even more consequential and significant album after DBC, much like Rodeo for La Flame? We have no idea right now, but the rumor mill is running at full force right now.

As for the announcement itself, Thugger took to Twitter to tweet the following: "Album tittle : DBC." Via Instagram, he also shared a photo carousel of a recent performance with this caption: "A Day before Coachella OTW…"

This is very exciting given that we are only months away from Young Thug's UY SCUTI, his comeback album after his release from prison. He was behind bars for the YSL RICO trial, and the "Trimski" MC seems ready to strike again.

When Is Young Thug Dropping DBC (Day Before Coachella)?

Now, the question is when DBC (Day Before Coachella) will drop. Will it be literally before Coachella this year? This is actually quite plausible for reasons unrelated to the literal interpretation. The Atlanta artist will perform at the festival on Sunday, April 12 and Sunday, April 19 in 2026. Still, we have to wait for official confirmation on this, or maybe it will be a "surprise drop."

Elsewhere, fans wonder whether or not Thug will address some of the big narratives, controversies, and life changes he's gone through over the past few years, much like UY SCUTI was. Maybe he will even have a response for Kendrick Lamar, who recently referenced Young Thug's leaked jail calls on the new Baby Keem album Ca$ino.