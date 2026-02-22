News
Music
Young Thug Announces New Album "DBC (Day Before Coachella)"
Young Thug seemingly has a new album ready to go just months after dropping his comeback LP, "UY SCUTI," after the YSL RICO trial.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
February 22, 2026