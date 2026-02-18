Trimski - Song By NAV Featuring Young Thug

BY Cole Blake
Young Thug and NAV have added to their lengthy history of collaboration with their latest single, “Trimski.”

NAV and Young Thug have teamed up for a new single titled “Trimski,” which they shared for fans on Wednesday afternoon. The upbeat song sees the two artists trading braggadocious bars about their wealth and the women they date. Within minutes of NAV uploading the track to YouTube, fans in the comments section were already loving it. "Nav always dropping heat," one top reply reads. Another adds: "Finallyyyyy the goats back." It isn’t the first time Young Thug and NAV have teamed up on music. They previously collaborated on the songs "Tussin," "No Debate," and "Repercussions," among others. NAV has yet to announce his next studio album, but "Trimski" arrives nearly a year after his previous project, OMW2 REXDALE.

Release Date: February 18, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics From "Trimski"

I got five h*es, I'm pushing pimpski
I need a jet ski just for my pinky
My Black girl sniff Monica Lewinski
My white girl gave me a ménage, she shaped like Nicki

