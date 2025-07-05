Young Thug Brings His Sons Out For Wholesome Concert Moment

Young Thug has already made a few returns to the stage following his lengthy time behind bars over the YSL RICO trial. His latest – Friday, July 4's Splash! festival slot in Germany – was particularly special not just for the fan favorites on the setlist, but because his sons popped out with him to join him onstage.

In a clip caught by Our Generation Music, the three family members turn the crowd up to the Thugger classic "Check," and it was a great moment to witness. Not only did those onstage look like they had an amazing time, but the crowd seemed absolutely electric.

This is heartening to see out of context, but amid rumors of Young Thug's next moves, fans can't help but think about the larger picture. For example, the Atlanta star recently relayed on social media that he wants NBA YoungBoy to hit him up. Whether or not this manifests into a collab or something else entirely is still a mystery.

In any case, we got new Thug music this year plus new performances to hold us over. So we'll see how long it takes for our hopes to materialize.

When Did Young Thug Go To Jail?

That YB reach-out is particularly interesting because both artists are rolling out post-jail albums right now. Make America Slime Again is YoungBoy's effort, whereas Young Thug will drop UY SCUTI soon.

How soon? Well, we're not able to tell, because no one really knows. He teased a release date of June 37 (whatever that means), which led many fans to believe we will get the project at some point this July. We are just a few days into the month, but anything could happen very fast.

Young Thug's also focusing on his personal life, whether that's just having a good time with his loved ones or flaunting his relationship with Mariah The Scientist. So there's a lot of material that UY SCUTI could cover.