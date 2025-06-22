Yak Gotti's Attorney, Doug Weinstein, Alleges Young Thug Risked Prison To Protect His Crew By Declining A "Blind Plea" Like Gunna

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 147 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 25: Rapper Young Thug attends the game between Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
In an interview with It's Up There, Doug Weinstein reveals Lil Woody was coerced by the DA and forced to testify under pressure.

Doug Weinstein, attorney for Yak Gotti, recently shed light on the pivotal split between Young Thug and Gunna during the YSL RICO case. 

According to Weinstein, the divide wasn’t legal strategy—it was moral stance. “Why I sell as a gang and all this other business?” Weinstein tells IUT host. “He had to take that non-negotiated plea, right, the blind plea. Had to risk going to prison. He risked going to prison partially sohe wouldn't have to sign off on all that stuff.”

Prosecutors offered Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, a plea deal early on. The catch: admit YSL is a gang. Thug refused. 

He wouldn't endorse the state’s narrative, even if it meant risking a harsher sentence. That rejection forced him into a blind plea, with no guarantees—an all-or-nothing gamble rooted in loyalty.

Gunna, meanwhile, accepted a plea that included the admission prosecutors sought. Though he didn’t testify, Weinstein argued that his agreement—confirming YSL’s gang status—helped strengthen the state’s case. Whether intentional or not, his decision served the prosecution’s goal: to divide the defendants.

More: Young Thug Hilariously Rips Future For His "Fake Healthy" Studio Snacks

Doug Weinstein Yak Gotti

Weinstein alleged that crucial behind-the-scenes meetings were hidden from defense attorneys. The aim, he said, was to manipulate courtroom optics, not uncover the truth.

He further criticized a high-profile courtroom raid as theater for the media. The search, he argued, was less about contraband and more about painting YSL as criminal in the public eye. The defense believes the entire narrative was crafted to provoke headlines, not justice.

Weinstein also addressed the controversial removal of Judge Ural Glanville, which followed accusations of misconduct. The Georgia Supreme Court’s intervention, he suggested, confirmed the defense’s complaints about fairness.

Ultimately, Weinstein described Thug’s refusal to take the deal as an act of sacrifice. By not validating the state’s claims, he shielded others in the case from added legal exposure. His decision, Weinstein said, wasn't just about his own fate—it was about protecting the crew.

As the trial continues, Young Thug’s choice stands as a high-risk stand for principle. While it may carry legal consequences, it’s also being viewed by some as a rare display of integrity in a system many believe is rigged.

More: Young Thug Jokes About Retiring From Rap To Become A Streamer

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Samsung Galaxy + Billboard - 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals Crime Yak Gotti's Lawyer Shares Tense Moment With The Judge During Pretrial Hearing 998
2018 Bumbershoot Music Young Thug Protest Erupts Outside Georgia Courthouse Amid Plea Deal & Mistrial Rumors 16.7K
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 Music Yak Gotti Refuses Plea Deal Amid YSL RICO Trial 4.3K
Slime Language 2 #1 Album Event Music Yak Gotti Secures Major Legal Win In YSL Case 5.9K