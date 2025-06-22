Yak Gotti's Attorney, Doug Weinstein, Alleges Young Thug Risked Prison To Protect His Crew By Declining A "Blind Plea" Like Gunna

Doug Weinstein, attorney for Yak Gotti, recently shed light on the pivotal split between Young Thug and Gunna during the YSL RICO case.

According to Weinstein, the divide wasn’t legal strategy—it was moral stance. “Why I sell as a gang and all this other business?” Weinstein tells IUT host. “He had to take that non-negotiated plea, right, the blind plea. Had to risk going to prison. He risked going to prison partially sohe wouldn't have to sign off on all that stuff.”

Prosecutors offered Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, a plea deal early on. The catch: admit YSL is a gang. Thug refused.

He wouldn't endorse the state’s narrative, even if it meant risking a harsher sentence. That rejection forced him into a blind plea, with no guarantees—an all-or-nothing gamble rooted in loyalty.

Gunna, meanwhile, accepted a plea that included the admission prosecutors sought. Though he didn’t testify, Weinstein argued that his agreement—confirming YSL’s gang status—helped strengthen the state’s case. Whether intentional or not, his decision served the prosecution’s goal: to divide the defendants.

Doug Weinstein Yak Gotti

Weinstein alleged that crucial behind-the-scenes meetings were hidden from defense attorneys. The aim, he said, was to manipulate courtroom optics, not uncover the truth.

He further criticized a high-profile courtroom raid as theater for the media. The search, he argued, was less about contraband and more about painting YSL as criminal in the public eye. The defense believes the entire narrative was crafted to provoke headlines, not justice.

Weinstein also addressed the controversial removal of Judge Ural Glanville, which followed accusations of misconduct. The Georgia Supreme Court’s intervention, he suggested, confirmed the defense’s complaints about fairness.

Ultimately, Weinstein described Thug’s refusal to take the deal as an act of sacrifice. By not validating the state’s claims, he shielded others in the case from added legal exposure. His decision, Weinstein said, wasn't just about his own fate—it was about protecting the crew.