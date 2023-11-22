Yak Gotti's Lawyer Shares Tense Moment With The Judge During Pretrial Hearing

With the beginning of the YSL RICO trial less than a week away, only six co-defendants in the case remain. Two of which are Young Thug and Yak Gotti. Thug's position was seemingly weakened earlier this month when the judge made the decision to allow his song lyrics to be used as evidence in the trial. The decision proved controversial with dozens of rappers and hundreds of fans coming out against it. Even though the proceedings are still in pretrial, there have already been some heated moments between lawyers and judges.

Last week, Young Thug's lawyer had a tense moment with one of the judges in the case while dealing with a witness called in to serve as a gang expert. Now, there's once again been a confrontational moment between judge and lawyer. This time it was Yak Gotti's lawyer and Judge Ural Glanville. Gotti's lawyer Doug Weinstein brought up the fact that the defendants in the trial have the right to a line-of-sight view of the witnesses taking the stand. He mentioned it because the current configuration of the courtroom didn't allow for it, which could potentially violate their rights. As they discussed solutions to the problem, Weinstein pointed out that the burden was on the state to fix the issue, as they caused it in the first place by trying so many defendants together. The judge didn't take kindly to that response. Check out a clip of the interaction below.

Yak Gotti's Lawyer Warned By Judge In Pretrial

As with many elements of the case, fans online have taken the side of the defendants in both recent cases. Many agreed that the constant objections of the prosecution prevented Young Thug's representation from accurately questioning their gang expert witness. And many online have agreed that Gotti's lawyer was raising legitimate concerns that were dismissed too quickly by the judge.

Earlier this month, yet another co-defendant in the YSL trial accepted a plea deal. Derontae Bebee became the most recent of all the members indicted to cut a deal to avoid trial.

