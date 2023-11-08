YSL RICO Defendant Derontae Bebee Agrees To Plea Deal

The newest chapter in the YSL RICO trial came from yet another defendant cutting a plea deal. The newest is Derontae Bebee who got a relatively solid plea deal in his exit from the legal proceedings. He was sentenced to 15 years via the plea deal. Though lucky for him only 5 of it is jail time and the remaining 10 are on probation. As No Jumper notes, there are only 6 active defendants left among the original 28 indicted, though one of the 6 remaining is Young Thug.

After months of delays and more than a full year behind bars Young Thug's case is finally moving in the direction of a trial. Last week, a sitting jury was finalized for the remaining defendants. That means that the case is likely headed to trial at the currently scheduled date, later this month. Opening arguments are scheduled to commence on November 27, though estimates for how long the trial itself could last vary wildly. Check out the most recent news on the YSL RICO indictment below.

Read More: Billie Eilish Raps Along To Young Thug’s “Power:” Watch

Another YSL Defendant Pleas Out

Young Thug's case has continued to generate support from the rap world at large. Meek Mill spoke confidently in his belief that Thugger will be able to beat his case. Sexyy Red also called for Thug to be freed while cracking jokes about how fans often say they look alike. She called Thug her "twin" in a post that also demanded his release.

Much of the delays in the trial have been to decide what is and isn't admissible as evidence. Young Thug recently took a hit in that department as comments he made about a shooting on Lil Wayne's tour bus were ruled admissible. The case also reopened a public debate about whether rap lyrics should be used against defendants in court. What do you think of 22 of the 28 YSL RICO defendants taking plea deals as Young Thug's trial date approaches? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Young Thug Court Photo Has Fans Thinking He Put On Weight

[Via]