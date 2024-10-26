Young Thug Protest Erupts Outside Georgia Courthouse Amid Plea Deal & Mistrial Rumors

Protestors want the court to free Thugger.

Amid rumors that the YSL RICO case could result in more plea deals or a mistrial, the general public is demanding that they manifest. A group of protestors advocated for the end of Young Thug and company's trial on Friday (October 25). They took to the Fulton County Courthouse to make their voices heard. This is the result of a reported error that prosecutors committed during the trial on Wednesday (October 23) that allegedly disrupted the case enough to warrant a mistrial. Per WSB-TV, prosecutors met with various defendants to explore the possibility of plea deals to get whatever they can out of the current trial.

"My message is, at what point do we say this is unfair?" protest organizer Ten Wilkerson told FOX 5 Atlanta concerning Young Thug and YSL's RICO case. "What point does the justice system say, 'We got it wrong?' We either need to rethink what we’re doing and do the mistrial or dismiss the trial. And when I say try again, I don’t mean try again with the case." However, these plea deal and mistrial rumblings might not manifest in the way that some fans think.

Furthermore, attorney Doug Weinstein – a legal representative for Young Thug's codefendant Yak Gotti – reportedly took to Twitter on Friday (October 25) with a statement that seemed to dismiss these rumors about plea deals and mistrials. "Anyone that tells you they know what is going on behind the scenes in YSL is misinformed," he expressed. As for the prosecutors' mistake in question, it seems to relate to the testimony of SlimeLife Shawty. He erroneously indicated that defendant Quamarvious Nichols had previously gone to jail while answering an inquiry about an Instagram post.

The jury was not meant to know of Nichols' incarceration. As such, prosecutors seemingly misstepped in relaying this information in a piece of evidence. Then, the defense team for Young Thug and YSL, including Nichols' lawyer, demanded a mistrial with prejudice. This was so that the court couldn't retry the case. While Judge Paige Reese Whitaker denied this, she classified this move by the prosecutors as a "mistake." Still, the judge asked the defense if they would consider a mistrial without prejudice, which would present the opportunity for a retrial. They did not reach a decision in court and reportedly talked the matter over privately. The court will reconvene on Monday (October 28) after a brief hold.