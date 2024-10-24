Young Thug Sends Mariah The Scientist A Sweet Message In Court As Mistrial Rumors Continue

Thugger loves his lady.

Young Thug and the rest of the YSL codefendants in their RICO case might get a huge update soon, but until then, Thugger is still holding his relationship down in court while he hopes to make it out. Today (Thursday, October 24), he reportedly wore a hoodie that read "I [heart] Mariah" – a nod to his boo Mariah The Scientist – according to TMZ Hip Hop. She's been incredibly supportive of him throughout all this, carving out the time to visit as frequently as possible, advocate for his freedom, and speak about his everyday updates. Even though they have no idea when they'll see each other again, it seems like they are still going as strong as ever. Check the picture of the hoodie out by clicking the "Via" link down below.

Furthermore, Young Thug wore this hoodie as the judge reportedly cleared the courtroom to talk to him, also dismissing proceedings for the day. The court in the YSL RICO trial will convene again on Monday morning (October 28), where the judge will possibly make a decision regarding the defense's latest call for a mistrial and potential plea deals for codefendants. Still, the volatile and unpredictable nature of this case makes it hard to predict whether or not the defense will secure their motion this time around.

Young Thug At The 2021 REVOLT Summit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Rapper Young Thug speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As for Mariah The Scientist, here's what she recently said of Young Thug during her appearance alongside Latto on Angel Reese's podcast. "So, I be going to court..." she expressed regarding their long-distance relationship. "Sometimes I fall asleep in there. But I just go to [breathe] his air. [...] He’s been locked up now for longer than we was in a relationship before he got locked up." In addition, Mariah also clapped back at people criticizing them online, something that she's sadly had to do quite often.