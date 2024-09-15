Young Thug Thirsts For Mariah The Scientist With Return To Instagram

Young Thug returned to Instagram to promote Mariah The Scientist.

Young Thug boldly thirsted over Mariah The Scientist in his latest Instagram post as caught by The Shade Room. “Send me a hard copy of this picture,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of her. “I’m tryna do sum right fast.” Mariah had shared the behind-the-scenes pictures of herself in a bikini from New York Fashion Week on her own page as well.

When The Shade Room reshared it on Instagram, users made plenty of jokes in the comments section. “Bro tryna beat it in the cell,” one fan remarked. Others brought up a woman named Daisy recently making headlines for sharing her support for Thug on social media. One fan wrote: “Sorry to the other young lady that attempted to advance herself but this is his number one ma’am.”

Young Thug & Gunna Attend "Punk" Release Party

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Hip-hop artists Young Thug and Gunna attend a release party for Young Thug's new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The two have been linked since prior to Thug's arrest as part of the YSL RICO trial. During an interview back in 2023, Mariah affirmed that nothing can stop her from supporting Thug. “I feel like, and this is in all honesty, there is nobody on planet Earth that can get between me and supporting my man,” she stated at the time. “I’m sorry, it’s just not gonna happen. They have a lot to say, but I’m sorry to hear that you don’t understand what I got going on. Maybe one day you will, but the odds are you won’t. I don’t feel the need to explain and express to somebody the love I have for somebody else… It’s not gonna change what I have going on, what people have to say.”

Young Thug Thirsts Over Mariah The Scientist

Check out Thug’s latest interaction with Mariah on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist on HotNewHipHop.

