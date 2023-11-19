Mariah The Scientist Says She & Young Thug Will Get Married After He Gets Out Of Prison 

Mariah The Scientist is confident in her relationship with Young Thug.

Mariah The Scientist believes she and Young Thug will be getting married after the rapper gets out of prison. She discussed their relationship during a recent interview as caught by XXL. The idea arose while speaking about their next steps.

“I feel like he definitely wants to be married and I feel like I do too," Mariah said. She added that she thinks about what life will be like once Thug gets out “all day long.” “I feel like being imaginative can help every human being on earth not lose your mind. It is like a little slight state of delusion”

Mariah The Scientist Performs At Day N Vegas

Las Vegas, CA - November 12: Mariah the Scientist performs on the Sammy Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Fans shared plenty of jokes in response to Mariah's comments on social media. One user replied: "They only say this when they know you ain’t getting out." Another wrote: "She’s goofy for trying to wait for him. He’s not getting out of prison for 10+ years. Move on and make sure he has money on his books." Check out Mariah's latest comments on Young Thug below.

Mariah The Scientist Discusses Relationship With Young Thug

It's not the first time Mariah has spoken out in support of Young Thug since his 2022 arrest. During an interview back in September, she asserted her confidence in her relationship with the rapper. "I feel like, and this is in all honesty, there is nobody on planet Earth that can get between me and supporting my man," she said at the time. "I'm sorry, it's just not gonna happen." Be on the lookout for further updates on Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

