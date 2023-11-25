Young Thug RICO Trial Start Date Has Social Media Reflecting On YSL Case So Far

With Young Thug's trial set to start Monday, social media has taken a moment to reflect on everything that has happened since Young Thug was arrested over 17 months ago. The X account ThuggerDaily posted a long list of every wild thing that has happened. While the full tweet is posted below, highlights include Donald Trump accusing Fani Willis of sleeping with YSL Mondo, one defendant was found to be in a relationship with his jail guard, and someone hacking the courtroom screens to play porn.

However, after nearly a year of jury selection, Thug's trial will start on Monday. After over 20 indictments, just six men will go to trial, Thug included. Despite this, there was still plenty of drama to go around. Thug's lawyer was formally warned by the judge. The attorney was heard calling one of the prosecution's pre-trial witnesses a "farce". Similarly, Ya Gotti's lawyer was warned after a verbal altercation about Gotti being denied his right to have a clear line of sight to the jury.

Read More: Lil Durk Reacts To Drake Mentioning Him On Young Thug's "Oh U Went"

Mariah The Scientist Reveals Marriage Plans For Young Thug

Away from the courtroom, Mariah The Scientist is continuing to prove her "wife goals" in regards to Young Thug. “I feel like he definitely wants to be married and I feel like I do too. I feel like being imaginative can help every human being on earth not lose your mind. It is like a little slight state of delusion," Mariah told XXL. Furthermore, she noted that she spends "all day long" thinking about one thing. That thing is what life is going to be like with Thug once he is finally released from prison.

This sentiment is something that Mariah has long adhered to. "I feel like, and this is in all honesty, there is nobody on planet Earth that can get between me and supporting my man. I'm sorry, it's just not gonna happen," Mariah asserted in an interview in September. As things kick off in Fulton County Courthouse next week, we'll of course have any updates as and when they emerge right here on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Young Thug Interrogation Audio: Detectives Ask If Lil Wayne, Birdman, And Thugger Are Bloods

[via]