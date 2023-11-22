Young Thug Interrogation Audio: Detectives Ask If Lil Wayne, Birdman, And Thugger Are Bloods

We knew Young Thug's YSL RICO case would be a slow-moving process, but we didn't think it'd be nearly a year and a half into his arrest before his trial began. After months of searching for the perfect jury candidates and watching the number of co-defendants dwindle, it's nearly time to begin the next steps in the court process. While we eagerly wait for that, @ThuggerDaily and @HipHopLivesNATL on Twitter shared a newly leaked video from the Atlanta-based artist's interrogation with police, which is two hours long and includes some seriously laughable moments.

Among clips already going viral is a moment between Jeffrey Williams and a detective asking him about gang violence mentioned throughout his lyrics. "Y'all are bloods, right?" he asks in a casual manner. "Lil Wayne, you, and Birdman?" After a moment of silence, the multi-talent responds in confusion, "A blood???" as if he couldn't understand the connection between him and the notorious gang. "That's what you say on the song," the investigator reminds Thugger.

Read More: Young Thug’s Latest Attempt To Have RICO Case Thrown Out Is Denied

Young Thug Laughs Off Questions About Being in a Gang

Of course, song lyrics being evidence is one of the most controversial aspects of this trial. After letting out a laugh, Williams told the authorities, "Man, that is entertainment main!" Seeing as we haven't heard much from the "Oh U Went" artist directly all year, hearing his voice (especially in such good spirits) is refreshing. As the trial finally moves forward it won't be shocking if more leaks come out. We'll be sure to keep you posted on any that surface.

According to Mariah the Scientist, Young Thug's got a pretty major incentive waiting on the other side of his time behind bars. The R&B singer says she and her man absolutely love discussing their plans to exchange vows once he (hopefully) beats his YSL RICO charges. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist Says She & Young Thug Will Get Married After He Gets Out Of Prison

[Via]