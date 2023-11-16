Young Thug’s RICO Case: Prosecutors Have Surprisingly Long List Of Witnesses

The long-awaited YSL RICO trial is scheduled to begin on November 27, and so far, it looks like prosecutors plan to call on quite a few witnesses. Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel appeared in court today (November 16), requesting that Judge Ural Glanville exclude more than 300 of them at the upcoming trial. Prosecutors then confirmed that there are a whopping 737 of them in total.

Fulton County prosecutor Adriane Love defended the long list of potential witnesses. She claimed that they're necessary in depicting the "pattern" of alleged racketeering. “It would be different if it were just one murder or just one aggravated assault or just one burglary on the indictment, your honor,” she explained. “But there is—there are lists of acts that we seek to show, to introduce as evidence to show the pattern of racketeering activity that they conspired to commit.”

Prosecutors Have 737 Witnesses

Hip-hop artist Young Thug arrives at a release party for his new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The news also follows the judge's decision to allow lyrics to be used against members of YSL in court. Steel pushed for them not to be permitted to no avail. "Your honor, someone can look at that indictment and say one thing’s for sure: that’s not fantasy," prosecutor Mike Carlson said in court. "People are dead and murdered and a gang exists." Soon after the judge made his decision, prosecutors called attention to lyrics from Young Thug's Juice WRLD collab, "Bad Boy." They accused him of bragging about shooting at YFN Lucci's mother in the track. "I shot at his mommy, now he no longer mention me," the lyrics read.

While it's been speculated that the lyrics reference YFN Lucci, there hasn't been any official confirmation. Young Thug has remained behind bars since May of 2022. He is also now one of only six remaining defendants awaiting trial. What do you think of prosecutors' long list of witnesses in Young Thug's RICO case? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

