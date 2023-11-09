Young Thug Accused Of Bragging About Shooting At YFN Lucci’s Mom’s House On “Bad Boy”

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Young Thug's lyrics would be allowed to be introduced into evidence in his trial. The potential for lyrics to be used in court has been discussed since the very beginning of the trial dating back to Thug's original arrest last year. It's been part of a broader debate over whether lyrics should be admissible in court, when they're often exaggerated or flat out fabricated to project an image.

It didn't take long for the prosecutors in Thugger's case to bring up some of his lyrics. Today, prosecutors are using lyrics from his 2021 collaboration with Juice WRLD "Bad Boy." They're alleging that in the song he brags about shooting at YFN Lucci's mother's house. In particular they cite the lyrics "I shot at his mommy, now he no longer mention me." While the line has long been speculated to be about Lucci, there's never been official confirmation which fans quickly identified and called out. "WE DON’T KNOW WHO’S MOMMY HE TALM BOUT FREE THUGG," one of the top comments on a post recapping the events reads. Check out the full courtroom proceedings below.

Young Thug's Lyrics Being Used In Court

Despite his legal troubles, many in the rap world still believe he is capable of beating his case. Earlier this week Meek Mill expressed his belief in Young Thug's ability to eventually get released. His reaction spawned from the news that the judge in the trial was reportedly unhappy with some of the prosecutions handling of events.

Thug also got some support from one of the breakout stars of rap music this year Sexyy Red. She's notoriously compared to Thug often online. Though that's more because fans think they look like each other than any musical qualities. Last week she embraced the comparisons in a tweet calling Thugger her "twin." The tweet also shared the viral #FreeThug as she joined the millions of fans calling for his release. What do you think of the lyrics from "Bad Boy" being used against Young Thug in the YSL RICO trial? Let us know in the comment section below.

