Young Thug’s Latest Attempt To Have RICO Case Thrown Out Is Denied

Judge Ural Glanville in Georgia has denied Young Thug’s motion to have his RICO case thrown out. The rapper’s attorney, Brian Steel, argued that the grand jury failed to properly accuse Young Thug of knowingly committing the allegations in the original indictment.

“Mr. Williams is innocent of all charges in the above-referenced indictment,” Steel wrote in the motion. “The grand jury wrongfully re-indicted Mr. Williams in the above-reference case on or about October 5, 2022 in count one – conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act; count 56 and 57 – participation in criminal street gang activity; counts 58, 59 and 60 – violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act; count 61 – possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and count 62 – possession of a machine gun.”

Young Thug Performs At Rolling Loud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - OCTOBER 22: Rapper Young Thug performs during the Rolling. Loud Festival at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 22, 2017 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Glanville disagreed with Steel’s argument, instead suggesting that the language used was sufficient. “I find that the state’s indictment tracks the language of the statute and is sufficient therein for counts one, 56, 57, 58, 59 and 60, 61 and 62 as it pertains to the state versus Mr. Jeffery Williams,” the judge said. “For those reasons, the court is going to deny the defendant’s plea and bar motion to dismiss general demurrer.”

In the end, Glanville noted that Thug could still appeal his initial ruling, but that it “won’t stop the trial of this matter.” The decision comes as opening statements are scheduled to begin on November 27. While Thug waits behind bars, his partner, Mariah The Scientist, recently revealed that the two intend to get married when he's a free man. During a recent interview, she added that she thinks about what life will be like once Thug gets out “all day long.” “I feel like being imaginative can help every human being on earth not lose your mind. It is like a little slight state of delusion," she said. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug’s case on HotNewHipHop.

