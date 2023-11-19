Lil Durk Reacts To Drake Mentioning Him On Young Thug’s “Oh U Went”

Lil Durk recently shared his reaction to Drake referencing him during his appearance on Young Thug's "Oh U Went." On the song, Drake rapped: "She probably let both of us hit/The way that she smirkin' at Durk/She gettin' cake off the picture she take/I say, 'Girl, if it work then it work'/F**k a wedding dress, I'm tryna merk it and skrrt," he raps on the song. Speaking with Ari Melber, Durk joked about whether the story was true or not.

After bringing up the lyrics, Melber asked Durk if the woman did "smirk" at him, to which he replied, "I hope so." He then joked: "I'll feel more confident and more happy with myself." As for whether the story was true, Durk remarked that Drake lives in "Drake's World," while adding, "If he said it, he seen it."

Lil Durk Attends Rick Ross & Meek Mill's Album Release

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Lil Durk attends Rick Ross And Meek Mill's Album Release Party at Harbor New York City on November 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Later in the interview, Durk discussed more serious topics such as gun violence in his hometown of Chicago. In doing so, he responded to Donald Trump's recent comments on the state of the city. "I really don't pay it no mind, 'cause there's violence everywhere," Durk stated. "Every city had their moment with the [murder] rates. If you look up right now who got the [highest murder rate] right now, I betcha it ain't Chicago. That's why I really don't comment on it, because every city will have its day [with the murder rates]." Check out Durk's full interview with Melber below.

Lil Durk Speaks With Ari Melber

Durk also gave a series of one-word descriptions of other rappers such as J. Cole, Drake, and more during a rapid-fire round. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Durk and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

