Lil Durk Says The "Number One Goal" Is To Stop Violent Crime In Chicago

Lil Durk wants to take action.

Lil Durk wants to put an end to violent crime in his hometown of Chicago and discussed the difficulties in doing so during a recent appearance on The Big Facts Podcast. He explained that it's about slowing down the violence as much as possible and praised Chance The Rapper for the action he's taken in helping out the city.

"That's the number one goal, to stop it," Durk began. "But, the number one priority for us in the streets and politician-wise, is to stop the violence and slow it down as much as possible. It starts with everybody just coming together. But, like I said, it's hard because you probably got him other here thinking he that, but his young n****s don't even respect him. So, even if he be like, 'Come on. Let's come together.' They'd look at him like, 'Get the f*ck on.'"

Lil Durk Performs At Lollapalooza In Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: Lil Durk performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

When one of the hosts brought up Chance the Rapper placing an emphasis on increasing funding to the education system, Durk remarked: "All that helps. It doesn't matter who is saying it or who is doing it, it all helps. So, by him doing that, it helps a portion of it. Now you got to fix this portion, fix that portion of the city. And, they got different people for it." Check out his full comments on the topic below.

Lil Durk Speaks On Violent Crime In Chicago