Lil Durk Says The "Number One Goal" Is To Stop Violent Crime In Chicago

BYCole Blake35 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
66th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Lil Durk, winner of the "Best Melodic Rap Performance" award for "All My Life", poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Lil Durk wants to take action.

Lil Durk wants to put an end to violent crime in his hometown of Chicago and discussed the difficulties in doing so during a recent appearance on The Big Facts Podcast. He explained that it's about slowing down the violence as much as possible and praised Chance The Rapper for the action he's taken in helping out the city.

"That's the number one goal, to stop it," Durk began. "But, the number one priority for us in the streets and politician-wise, is to stop the violence and slow it down as much as possible. It starts with everybody just coming together. But, like I said, it's hard because you probably got him other here thinking he that, but his young n****s don't even respect him. So, even if he be like, 'Come on. Let's come together.' They'd look at him like, 'Get the f*ck on.'"

Read More: Lil Durk Responds To Donald Trump’s Comments On Violence In Chicago: “There’s Violence Everywhere”

Lil Durk Performs At Lollapalooza In Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: Lil Durk performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

When one of the hosts brought up Chance the Rapper placing an emphasis on increasing funding to the education system, Durk remarked: "All that helps. It doesn't matter who is saying it or who is doing it, it all helps. So, by him doing that, it helps a portion of it. Now you got to fix this portion, fix that portion of the city. And, they got different people for it." Check out his full comments on the topic below.

Lil Durk Speaks On Violent Crime In Chicago

It's far from the first time Durk has spoken out on violence in the city of Chicago. He previously downplayed Donald Trump’s concerns about gun violence in the city while speaking with Ari Melber for an interview on MSNBC. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Durk on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Speaks Out On Chicago Gun Violence: "This Gotta Stop"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
2022 Lollapalooza - Day 3PoliticsLil Durk Responds To Donald Trump’s Comments On Violence In Chicago: “There’s Violence Everywhere”4.1K
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York PremierePolitics50 Cent Speaks Out On Chicago Gun Violence: "This Gotta Stop"1.9K
iHeart Powerhouse 105.1PoliticsLil Durk Reacts To Drake Mentioning Him On Young Thug's "Oh U Went"7.3K
lil durk fbg duckPoliticsFBG Duck's Mom Says She's "Proud" Of Lil Durk For Trying To "Stop The Violence"2.9K