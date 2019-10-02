thirst
- GramCiara Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Curves And Has Fans Thirsting After Her In The ProcessFans are loving what they're seeing from the singer.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIce Spice Thirsts Over Billie Eilish's Latest SelfieIce Spice was very straightforward.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIce Spice Gets Bible From Fan After Betty Boop Show, Rubi Rose Thirsts For HerNothing like some King James to "heal" after a "devilish" show, especially when you have other "vixens" lusting over you.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPlies Can't Stop Thirsting Over Britney Spears: "Look How She Looking At Me!"You might know Plies as the pop superstar's number one fan on the Internet... and not even know he's a rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBow Wow Asks Fans To Locate "Baddie" He Saw At The Mall, Gets Hilarious ResponsesHe should've just kept his thirsting to himself. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTwitter Thirsts Over Lil Durk's Lawyer After Rapper Is Cleared Of Felony ChargesThe criminal defence attorney was previously romantically linked to the late rapper, Trouble.By Hayley Hynes
- GramChris Brown Drools Over Baby Mama's New Thirst Trap : "A Ting!"Chris Brown loves him some Ammika Harris. By Aida C.
- SportsKawhi Leonard Shamelessly Lusted After By January JonesJanuary Jones had eyes for Kawhi Leonard last night.By Alexander Cole
- GramRihanna's Sexy Lingerie Photo Has Lil Uzi Vert Ready To Risk It AllLil Uzi Vert's obsession continues.By Alex Zidel
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Thirsts After His Model GF In IG CommentsOdell has plenty of free time on his hands.By Alexander Cole
- GramUncle Murda In Awe Of Lizzo's Gold Bikini Thirst Trap, Adds "Rap Up 2019" Bars To ClipMurda seems to approve of the NSFW footage.By Lynn S.
- GramMegan Thee Stallion’s Bodyguard Is Humongous & Her Fans Are ThirstyPeople wanna know more about Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLizzo Displays Unquenched Thirst For Karl-Anthony Towns: WatchLizzo sure does love her Minnesota athletes.By Alexander Cole
- Relationships6ix9ine's Girlfriend Jade Exposes Offset's Thirst In Her DMsThis tea is SCORCHING HOT.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaBaby Responds To B. Simone's Public Request To Be His WomanB. Simone wants a piece of the Pop Star. By Chantilly Post
- GramBow Wow Thirsts For Tyra Banks With Throwback Make-Out PhotoBow Wow wants a few more minutes with supermodel Tyra Banks.By Alex Zidel