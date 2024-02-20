Ciara Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Curves And Has Fans Thirsting After Her In The Process

Ciara is one of the most beloved singers and overall artists of her era. Even today, she is still dropping new music, much to the delight of her core audience. If you have been paying attention over the last few years, you would know that she has been building a family with Russell Wilson. The two have three kids together, while Ciara also has a child from a previous relationship with Future. Overall, the two are considered to be a power couple, and recently, they welcomed their youngest daughter, Amora Princess.

Since that time, Ciara has been focusing her attention on her newborn child. That said, raising children can be extremely stressful. In order to maintain your mental health, it is always good to take some sort of vacation and allow your body to rest. Well, with the NFL in its offseason, it seems like Ciara and Wilson have taken a vacation of sorts. Below, you can see a video from said vacation as the singer can be seen dancing and posing around the pool.

Read More: What Is Ciara's Best-Selling Album?

Ciara By The Water

In the video, Ciara can be seen wearing a tight jumper that showcases her various curves. Her post-pregnancy body has a lot of fans talking, and for all of the right reasons. "Normalize the true beauty of a post baby body! We thank you sis," one commenter wrote. "Thank you for embracing your postpartum body. Enough of pressure to snap back. We need time to heal. You look gorgeous!" said another. Quite frankly, this might be the most positive comments section on planet earth right now. Overall, that is quite an accomplishment.

Let us know what you think about Ciara and Russell Wilson, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all your favorite artists and their upcoming projects. A lot of great music is coming this year.

Read More: Ciara's Aiming For Another Number One Charting Album