Russell Wilson's Birthday Gives Fans Adorable Family Photo With Ciara And The Kids

Russell Wilson offered another little snapshot into his family life as his wife Ciara shared an adorable photo from the veteran quarterback's recent birthday. The photo sees the whole family gathered around a simple yet elegant birthday cake for Russ, with everyone beaming happily at the camera. Russell and Ciara have two children together, as well as having primary custody of Future Jr, Ciara's son with Future. However, the couple is also expecting their third child, who will be born next year.

Wilson turned 35 on November 29. Wilson is the 10th oldest quarterback in the NFL, just behind Kirk Cousins and Ryan Tannehill. Of course, he's practically baby-faced when compared to Aaron Rodgers, the league's oldest quarterback. Rodgers, who is making a miraculous recovery from an Achilles tear, turned 40 on December 2.

Wilson Engineering Mid-Season Turnaround

Meanwhile, Wilson has completely turned around his fortunes on the football field. Many dismissed the Wilson-led Broncos after the started the season 1-5. It appeared as though the issues that had led them to finish 5-12 last season were persisting. Furthermore, many felt that Wilson simply wasn't the player he had been in Seattle and that his once-great career was headed for an ignominious end. Cam'ron even went as far as to suggest that Wilson should ditch Ciara to refocus on football.

However, the Broncos now sit at 6-5 after rattling off five consecutive wins. This includes wins over playoff contenders such as the Chiefs, Bills, and Browns. Wilson finished the 2022 season with just 3524 passing yards. Through 11 games in 2023, he already has racked up 2199. Additionally, he has already eclipsed his touchdown mark, throwing 20 TDs through 11 games compared to 16 TDs in 15 games last season. If the Broncos' white-hot pace continues, there may be more celebrations for the family in the near future. The Broncos are next in action against the Texans, another team that has had a mid-season reversal of fortune.

