Ciara Proves She’s Still Able To Dance In Heels Amid Pregnancy

Ciara showed off her dance moves on Instagram, earlier this week, proving that she's still got it despite being pregnant with her fourth child. In the clip, she gets down while wearing heels in front of a mirror. "Just wait til I ain't got no bump no mo," Ciara captioned the post with a laughing emoji.

When The Shade Room shared the video, many fans shared supportive messages. "Oneeee this a CiCi gone do is eatttt when it comes to dancing," one wrote. Another fan took a more critical look at the post: "It is stopping her but that’s ok, let her enjoy her pregnancy. She is getting close to 40 stop putting this narrative out that we should have the kids, look cute, dance for the gram…… girllla I pray you relax on them ankles and get the rest you need for baby #4!! No shade just sick of the B/s..."

Ciara & Russell Wilson With Her 3 Kids

ENGLEWOOD, CO - MARCH 16: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos poses with his family (L-R), Sienna, Future, Win and Ciara following an introductory press conference at UCHealth Training Center on March 16, 2022 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Ciara is currently married to Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson. This will be her third child with the quarterback. She also shares a son with Future, with whom she was engaged from 2013-14. During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Ciara explained why the two split. "When you know you're supposed to make a super defined decision in your life — you know it from the head to your feet, from your feet to your head and your soul and your body. It's almost like your taste buds change," she said. "You have a taste bud for a certain kind of thing, and then the taste buds just go."

Ciara Shows Off Her Dance Moves

Ciara first announced the pregnancy back in August. Check out her new dancing video above and be on the lookout for further updates on her next child on HotNewHipHop.

