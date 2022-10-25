It was announced on Sunday (October 23) that Lil Durk is officially off the hook in his 2019 shooting case, in which the Chicago-based rapper was facing five felonies. The huge legal victory comes thanks to his representation from attorney Nicole Moorman, who many Twitter users haven’t held back on sharing their thirsty thoughts about.

The charges the “Laugh Now Cry Later” hitmaker was up against included criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful for employed by/associated with a criminal street gang to conduct/participate in crime, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rapper Lil Durk attends the 42nd Annual McDonald’s All American Games at State Farm Arena on March 27, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

In an official statement from Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis earlier this week, it was declared that “The facts of this case have been reviewed and, although it appears that probable cause existed for the defendant’s arrest, the decision of the District Attorney at this time is NOT TO PROSECUTE the above-named defendant(s) for charges arising… The reasons for this decision are as follows: Prosecutorial Discretion.”

While celebrating on social media, Durk tagged a member of his legal team, @_kingcole_ whose follower account has significantly grown after the rapper’s fans have taken notes of her attractive appearance.

According to Moorman’s Instagram page, she bounces between Chicago and Atlanta, working mostly in Criminal Defense and Personal Injury.

She’s also been previously romantically linked to the late rapper, Trouble, who she shared a heartfelt tribute to on her page after his death just a few weeks ago.

“It really took me a few days to process this and I still don’t have the words,” the champion lawyer began. “You really ripped my fkn heart out with this one. Although we didn’t always see eye to eye, I would flip this whole world over to see that stupid grin bust through my front door yelling “Nik Nikkkk” one more time. Love you always Troub.”

Check out Twitter’s thirsty reaction to Nicole Moorman’s IG page below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

shoot my shot like I’m devin booker 😈 pic.twitter.com/tnkLhE6AG2 — avdo 🇧🇦 (@BosnianHD) October 24, 2022

What’s her number ? I’m about to go commit a crime — 🤙🏼 (@MarcoIsWavy) October 24, 2022

Dr Umar gotta hear me out on this one pic.twitter.com/Lj5D455xDc — Mateo Granada Jr (@mgranadajr) October 24, 2022

Lil durk lawyer followers going up …😭 at first she was at 30k followers couldn’t get the screenshot . pic.twitter.com/JqTLTdXFMN — lil smurk (@Otf75926006) October 25, 2022

Lil Durk's lawyer needs to get on BLACKED — Meatbag (@meatbag4k) October 25, 2022

When you have a lawyer like this even Jeffery Dahmer would go free#lildurk #nicolemoorman #lemmehit pic.twitter.com/NC1icBUae7 — ManMan (@TheactualManMan) October 25, 2022

If I ever get into sum legal trouble I’m definitely callin Lil Durk’s lawyer 🥴 pic.twitter.com/xHkAdgF8ci — $#@D○W🌓 (@TheNotoriousNTJ) October 25, 2022