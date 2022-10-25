Twitter Thirsts Over Lil Durk’s Lawyer After Rapper Is Cleared Of Felony Charges
The criminal defence attorney was previously romantically linked to the late rapper, Trouble.
It was announced on Sunday (October 23) that Lil Durk is officially off the hook in his 2019 shooting case, in which the Chicago-based rapper was facing five felonies. The huge legal victory comes thanks to his representation from attorney Nicole Moorman, who many Twitter users haven’t held back on sharing their thirsty thoughts about.
The charges the “Laugh Now Cry Later” hitmaker was up against included criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful for employed by/associated with a criminal street gang to conduct/participate in crime, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In an official statement from Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis earlier this week, it was declared that “The facts of this case have been reviewed and, although it appears that probable cause existed for the defendant’s arrest, the decision of the District Attorney at this time is NOT TO PROSECUTE the above-named defendant(s) for charges arising… The reasons for this decision are as follows: Prosecutorial Discretion.”
While celebrating on social media, Durk tagged a member of his legal team, @_kingcole_ whose follower account has significantly grown after the rapper’s fans have taken notes of her attractive appearance.
According to Moorman’s Instagram page, she bounces between Chicago and Atlanta, working mostly in Criminal Defense and Personal Injury.
She’s also been previously romantically linked to the late rapper, Trouble, who she shared a heartfelt tribute to on her page after his death just a few weeks ago.
“It really took me a few days to process this and I still don’t have the words,” the champion lawyer began. “You really ripped my fkn heart out with this one. Although we didn’t always see eye to eye, I would flip this whole world over to see that stupid grin bust through my front door yelling “Nik Nikkkk” one more time. Love you always Troub.”
Check out Twitter's thirsty reaction to Nicole Moorman's IG page below.