Lil Durk's Former Attorney Nicole Moorman Has The Internet Ready To Risk It All After Over Recent Photos

A former legal rep of Lil Durk's, Nicole Moorman, is drawing a lot of attention to herself today. The Chicago attorney and founder of The Moorman Law Firm in Atlanta shared some flattering images of herself on her Instagram and folks can't get enough. The two photos see her wearing in all-black ensemble that includes a sheer shirt, leather pants, handbag, bra, and gold accented jewelry. "🖤" Moorman captioned the carousel. It appears she was enjoying a nice night out on the town and users are loving the view.
Nicole Moorman has folks acting up, with person writing, "I just caught a case ngl help me 😅." Another adds, "I need to file a motion." Others are also loving her confidence that she's displaying. "You know what…. HELL YEAH 😍😍." There's already over 25,000 likes and well over 400 comments on Nicole Moorman's post. With how much its circulating, those figures are sure to rise. For those wanting to know her more behind just the physical appearance, here are some fun facts.
Nicole Moorman Has Lil Durk Fans And Social Media Drooling
According to Where Is The Buzz (via Yahoo! Entertainment), she is a graduate of Souther Illinois University. Per her bio on The Moorman Law Firm page, she received a "Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Pre-Law Studies in 2010." After finishing undergrad, she moved to Atlanta to start her business, but not before getting her Master's in Criminal Justice at Troy University.
Overall, she specializes in criminal defense, with a focus on felony and federal cases. Speaking of which, she helped Lil Durk fight off a case in 2019. Then, he was charged with attempted murder and more. Eventually, in 2022, the drill rapper would have most of his charges dropped. Its' clear that Nicole has a very respectable resume, but now, the internet is going to remember her also for her social media presence.