In 2019, Chicago rapper Lil Durk was charged with shooting a man multiple times in Atlanta, Georgia. When police arrived at the scene on February 5, they found 13 bullet castings and a firearm. The victim was rushed to the hospital with nonfatal wounds.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

According to Billboard, he faced the following charges: criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful for employed by/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in crime, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

After realizing he was a suspect, the rapper quickly canceled his tour and turned himself in– still holding on to his innocence. He told Channel 2 Action News, “I have nothing to hide. I have nothing to run from.”

Now, years later, it seems that Durk’s statement reigned true. His lawyer, Manny Arora, spoke about getting the charges dropped. “While it took three years for the State to make the right decision, in the end, the right decision was made, and Mr. Banks can finally put this event behind him,” he stated.

Lil Durk isn’t the only celebrity who has won a court case as of recently. It was reported that rapstress Cardi B won the $5 million lawsuit over the cover art for her Gangsta B*tch Music Vol. 1 mixtape.

As she sat on the stand, she pondered, “There is not one [piece of] evidence where people believe it’s actually him. He hasn’t gotten fired from his job. He hasn’t gotten a divorce. How has he suffered? Please tell me how he’s suffered?”

