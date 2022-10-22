Last week, it was reported that rapper Cardi B would appear in court once again. While she won her defamation case against popular YouTuber Tasha K, the New York native was still not done with legal battles.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was sued for $5 million by the man who posed for her Gangsta B*tch Music Vol. 1 mixtape.

Kevin Michael Brophy Jr. kneeled with his head between Cardi’s legs for the cover. When speaking on the image, Brophy stated, “It looks like I’m giving oral sex to somebody that’s not my wife, somebody that’s not my partner, and an image that I never signed off on, ever.”

Additionally, the model’s back tattoo was allegedly altered by a digital artist with something he had found on the internet. However, Cardi claimed that she was not mad aware of that change.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yesterday (October 21), both parties appeared in court. When it was the rapper’s turn to take the stand, she asked, “There is not one [piece of] evidence where people believe it’s actually him. He hasn’t gotten fired from his job. He hasn’t gotten a divorce. How has he suffered? Please tell me how he’s suffered?”

Following their delivery of statements and evidence, jurors found that Cardi B did not purposely defame Brophy or portray him in a negative light.

After the hearing, the mother of two took to social media to express her gratitude. “I just won this lawsuit …Im soo emotional right now… I wanna kiss Gods feet right now …..IM BEYOND GRATEFUL!!!!”

I just won this lawsuit …Im soo emotional right now 🥲…I wanna kiss Gods feet right now …..IM BEYOND GRATEFUL!!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 21, 2022

She also hopped on Instagram live to thank her lawyer. Watch the clip below.