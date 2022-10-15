Even months after they reached a conclusion in their long-running defamation lawsuit, it seems that Tasha K still hasn’t handed over the nearly $4 million that she owes Cardi B over the defamatory comments she made about the mother of two’s sexual health a few years back.

Just last month, the “WAP” rapper’s nemesis shut down gossip that she had moved to Africa in an attempt to avoid her fate in the case, and now, new documents obtained by AllHipHop reveal that the YouTuber has been ordered to secure a bond to ensure that she’s able to pay the mother of two in full for her wrongdoing ASAP.

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The exact amount that Tasha will have to secure is $3,863,753.47, as per Judge William M. Ray II. “Cardi B’s] motion for a Supersedeas Bond pursuant to Rule 62 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure is hereby GRANTED,” he wrote.

“When and if the Defendants post a bond in the amount of $3,863,753.47 which guarantees unconditionally to pay said amount in satisfaction of the Judgment awarded by the Court to the Plaintiff, then and in that event the Court also GRANTS the Defendants’ Motion to Stay. Otherwise, the Defendants’ Motion to Stay is DENIED.”

It’s been noted that Judge Ray shot down Tasha K’s arguments over a bond hearing, though he did say he would reconsider his ruling “under the right circumstances.”

“The Court notes that the Defendants have asked for a hearing on the issue as to whether there should be a bond at all, and if so, whether the amount of the bond should be less than the Judgment issued in this case,” he continued. “The Court is unaware of the rule upon which the Defendants rely in arguing that they are entitled to a hearing.”

Ray went on to write, “The Court grants the Defendants the right to supplement their pleadings with authority as to why they are entitled to a hearing, and in any event to provide through their pleadings evidence which would justify a bond in an amount less than the full amount of the Judgment.”

“If such evidence is provided through supplementation of the pleadings, then the Court would re-examine whether the amount of the bond as set herein should be modified.”

Read more about Cardi B and Tasha K's toxic feud here

