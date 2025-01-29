Young Dolph Murder: Suspect In Case Arrested After Two Years

Recently, the pursuit of justice for late rapper Young Dolph took a dramatic turn, as another suspect was arrested after roughly two years. According to AllHipHop, Shundale Barnett was taken into custody earlier this week. He now faces charges of accessory after the fact, attempted first-degree murder, and property theft. A warrant for his arrest was first issued back in 2022, the same year his cousin Justin Johnson was arrested in connection with the case.

At the time, however, Shelby County authorities did not extradite him from Indiana. He was released from jail as a result, and had allegedly been on the run ever since. Authorities believe he allegedly helped his cousin evade law enforcement. Court documents also show that he allegedly rented a car for Johnson to use about a month after Young Dolph was killed. Johnson, who also goes by "Straight Drop," was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison last year.

Shundale Barnett Faces Charges Of Attempted First-Degree Murder & More

He went on to file a motion requesting a new trial, arguing that the evidence presented was insufficient to prove he was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Shortly after, a judge handed him an additional 35 years in prison for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 15 years for possessing a handgun as a convicted felon. This latest development also comes just a couple of months after another one of Justin Johnson's relatives, Jemarcus Johnson, was sentenced for his alleged role in Young Dolph's murder.