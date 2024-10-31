Young Dolph's Convicted Killer Seeks New Trial Over "Insufficient" Evidence

Justin Johnson wants another shot.

The man convicted for the murder of Young Dolph, Justin Johnson, just filed a motion for a retrial last week (Friday, October 25). "The verdict regarding the offenses of conviction was contrary to the weight and sufficiency of the evidence, and the evidence was insufficient to lead any rational trier of fact to conclude that Mr. Johnson was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," Johnson's lawyer Luke Evans shared in writing. "The trial court erred by admitting gruesome photographs of the victim’s body at the crime scene [...] admitting gruesome autopsy photographs [...] and denying Johnson’s repeated motions to allow him to sit at the counsel table. The cumulative effect of multiple errors at trial warrants granting Mr. Johnson a new trial."

For those unaware, the court found Justin Johnson guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful possession of a handgun by a convict with a felony history last month. He received a sentence of life in prison for the murder of Young Dolph. As for the other alleged perpetrators of this attack, Cornelius Smith – who had testified against Johnson – is scheduled to appear in court on November 15 to answer for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder charges.

Young Dolph & Gucci Mane At Super Bowl LII

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artists Young Dolph (left) and Gucci Mane (right) pose for a photo during Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

According to Smith's testimony, he acted as one of the gunmen who shot and killed Young Dolph. Per his allegations, Hernandez Govan hired him and Justin Johnson to murder the rapper for an alleged $100K bounty. Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook allegedly put out a hit on the Memphis MC. Govan also faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder. Prosecutors set a deadline of November 22 for him to decide whether or not he will accept a plea deal.