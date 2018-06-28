retrial
- MusicPras Retrial Under Review Due To Defense Lawyer's Incompetence: Report"Unsuccessful is not the same as ineffective," a prosecutor remarked of the defense, and when the opposing side is empathetic, you know something went wrong.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYNW Melly Retrial Start Date Revealed, Judge Wants "Urgency"The prosecutors and court will begin the jury selection process in about seven weeks, which will reopen this double murder case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipYNW Melly's Retrial Postponed, Judge Grants Motions To Exclude EvidenceJudge John Murphy's decision will give YNW Melly's team more time to prepare their defense.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeYNW Melly's Lyrics Could Be Used Against Him In CourtThe move comes just a few weeks after Young Thug's prosecution made a similar move.By Lavender Alexandria
- GossipYNW Melly's Mom's OnlyFans Account Heats Up While Waiting For 2024 RetrialFirst, Karlissa Saffold announced that she'll be launching an NSFW account on her son, Blueface's birthday. Now, Jamie King is following suit.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYNW Melly's Attorney Files Motion To Suppress Cell Phone, Cites "Legally Insufficient" AffidavitDetective M. Moretti, who was accused of witness intimidation in YNW Melly's first trial, signed the affidavit.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeYNW Melly's Mom Responds After Prosecution Tries To Ban Her From RetrialThe prosecution tried to ban Jamie King from being within 1,000 feet of the courthouse during YNW Melly's retrial. By Aron A.
- MusicProsecutors In YNW Melly Case Seek To Add Evidence Of Witness TamperingYNW Melly may be facing another hurdle in his upcoming retrial.By Cole Blake
- LifeYNW Melly Jurors May Remain Anonymous In RetrialThe prosecution's request comes after YNW Bortlen was arrested for witness tampering earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeYNW Melly Smiles In Court As Retrial Is Pushed BackYNW Melly remains confident that he'll be going home soon.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYNW Melly Insists That The State Attorney's Office Concealed Evidence To Protect Lead DetectiveThe retrial is expected to begin sometime in October.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Rapper Has Court Hearing Set For Next WeekMelly's team recently had a major motion dismissed.By Ben Mock
- MusicYNW Melly Tells Family "I'm Coming Home" During Recent Court AppearanceFans are trying to interpret the rapper's newest message.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Retrial To Begin In OctoberProsecutors are also looking for a joint trial with YNW Bortlen.By Ben Mock
- CrimeYNW Melly Case: What's Next?As YNW Melly's case unfolds, fans wait for what comes next. By Michael Fernandez
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Prosecutors Confirm They Will Seek RetrialThe Broward County State Attorney’s office reportedly informed NBC of their decision.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTory Lanez's New Trial Motion Denied, Rapper's Attorneys Seek To Have Judge DismissedOn top of the news, Lanez's attorneys filed another motion, this one seeking to disqualify Judge David Herriford from the Canadian's case.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTory Lanez's Lawyer Claims To Have New Evidence Releasing Today For National DNA DayBaez Law Firm teased the news about their Canadian client's case via Instagram earlier today.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTory Lanez Retrial Hearing Postponed Another WeekThe Canadian rapper's attorneys asked for a continuance to respond to the prosecution's dismissal of a new trial, and said deliberations will now take place on Monday, April 17.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeTory Lanez Files Motion For New Trial In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting CaseTory's attorneys claim the rapper didn't receive a fair trial after the judge "erroneously allowed" an Instagram post into evidence. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Requests Defamation Verdict Be Thrown Out Due To Fake Juror, Lack Of Evidence, & MoreHeard and her team believe that Juror #15 was improperly vetted, and may not have actually been the person summoned to court.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeDerek Chauvin's Attorney Wants A New Trial In George Floyd Murder CaseDerek Chauvin's attorney requests to have the jury verdict thrown out. By Aron A.
- SocietyMeek Mill Officially Files For Judge Brinkley's Removal From CaseMeek's team takes measures against Judge Brinkley's alleged "miscarriage of justice."By Devin Ch