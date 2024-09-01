Pras' Fails To Earn Retrial In Political Conspiracy Case After AI Scandal

Pras suffered a legal setback in the case.

Pras Michel's attempt to get a retrial due to his lawyer's actions during his political conspiracy case was unsuccessful. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly decided that his defense attorney using generative AI for his closing arguments wasn't enough to warrant a serious miscarriage of justice. The AI program notably attributed lyrics from Diddy’s song, “I’ll Be Missing You,” to Michel, among other errors. Despite this, Kollar-Kotelly didn't feel the mistakes were enough to impact the jury's ruling.

"Michel does not explain how this mistake—the mistaken attribution of a Puff Daddy song in the closing argument—resulted in prejudice. Specifically, Michel has not shown that there is a reasonable probability that the result of his trial would have differed had Kenner correctly attributed a lyric to him," Kollar-Kotelly said, as caught by AllHipHop. "Notably, the content derived from the AI program did not relate to any evidence in the case, only general sympathetic statements and one lyrical quote.”

Pras Arrives At His Trial In Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: Pras Michel, a member of the 1990's hip-hop group the Fugees, arrives at U.S. District Court on March 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Michel is on trial for his alleged participation in a campaign finance conspiracy. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The jury in the trial found Michel guilty on a total of 10 counts. They include conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. The prosecution accused him of funneling money from Malaysian financer Jho Low into influencing various United States government actions. He allegedly pumped money into Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign as well as influencing an extradition case on behalf of China during Donald Trump's presidency.