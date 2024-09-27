Pras Requests Sentencing Hearing In Foreign Conspiracy Case

BYCaroline Fisher79 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Former Rapper Pras Michel Goes On Trial For Conspiracy Charges In Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: Pras Michel, a member of the 1990's hip-hop group the Fugees, arrives at U.S. District Court on April 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Michel is on trial for his alleged participation in a campaign finance conspiracy. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Last year, Pras was found guilty of various charges related to an alleged international conspiracy.

In April of last year, Pras was found guilty of ten charges related to an alleged international conspiracy to help Malaysian businessman Jho Low and the Chinese government gain access to United States officials. He faces up to 20 years in prison for alleged conspiracy to defraud the US, witness tampering, and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. Now, according to new legal documents obtained by AllHipHop, he's made a request for a sentencing hearing.

Reportedly, Pras and his legal team have proposed a December 20 deadline for a Memorandum in Aid of Sentencing. This is a document written by a defense attorney to convince a judge to give their client the lowest possible sentence. They also ask that the sentencing hearing itself take place on January 10, 13, or 14 of 2025.

Read More: Pras Fails To Earn Retrial After AI Mistakenly Ropes Diddy Into Political Conspiracy Case

Pras Asks For Sentencing Hearing In January Of 2025

(C) Pras Michel, (R) Lauryn Hill and (L) Wyclef Jean perform at Oakland Arena on November 07, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Pras' latest request comes just weeks after he was denied a retrial. He'd previously accused his attorney of using generative AI for his closing arguments, resulting in several errors. The program attributed some of Diddy's song lyrics to Pras, for example, among other mistakes. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly argued that Pras failed to show how this could have impacted the outcome of the trial. "Notably, the content derived from the AI program did not relate to any evidence in the case, only general sympathetic statements and one lyrical quote," Kollar-Kotelly said.

The request also follows Lauryn Hill's last-minute Fugees North American tour cancelation. She attributed this to false narratives created by the media. Pras, on the other hand, blamed her "reputation" for arriving late or not at all hurting ticket sales. What do you think of Pras requesting a sentencing hearing in January of next year? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Pras Admits He’s Frustrated For Fugees Fans After Last-Minute Tour Cancelation

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...