Pras Requests Sentencing Hearing In Foreign Conspiracy Case

In April of last year, Pras was found guilty of ten charges related to an alleged international conspiracy to help Malaysian businessman Jho Low and the Chinese government gain access to United States officials. He faces up to 20 years in prison for alleged conspiracy to defraud the US, witness tampering, and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. Now, according to new legal documents obtained by AllHipHop, he's made a request for a sentencing hearing.

Reportedly, Pras and his legal team have proposed a December 20 deadline for a Memorandum in Aid of Sentencing. This is a document written by a defense attorney to convince a judge to give their client the lowest possible sentence. They also ask that the sentencing hearing itself take place on January 10, 13, or 14 of 2025.

Pras Asks For Sentencing Hearing In January Of 2025

(C) Pras Michel, (R) Lauryn Hill and (L) Wyclef Jean perform at Oakland Arena on November 07, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Pras' latest request comes just weeks after he was denied a retrial. He'd previously accused his attorney of using generative AI for his closing arguments, resulting in several errors. The program attributed some of Diddy's song lyrics to Pras, for example, among other mistakes. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly argued that Pras failed to show how this could have impacted the outcome of the trial. "Notably, the content derived from the AI program did not relate to any evidence in the case, only general sympathetic statements and one lyrical quote," Kollar-Kotelly said.