Pras Michel Accuses Lauryn Hill Of Fraud In New Lawsuit

Pras continues to go back and forth with Ms. Lauryn Hill.

If the relationship between the members of the Fugees wasn't already inconsistent enough, things just got a whole lot more complicated. According to a new report from Billboard (Via Uproxx), Pras Michel is filing a lawsuit against the de-facto leader of the New Jersey outfit, Ms. Lauryn Hill, for a "devious" fraud scheme. His lawyers sent the legal documents to a federal court in Manhattan Tuesday. Essentially, Pras and his legal team are saying Hill convinced her bandmate to come on the 2023 reunion tour ultimately for mostly her benefit. It also brings 2024 trek into the picture, the one that was subject to “gross mismanagement”, according to Pras' lawyers.

The documents say that she lied about how she was going to make. Instead of splitting it equally into thirds, she was going to rake in 40 percent of the gross. Additionally, Pras alleges that the payment was much less than expected due to "bloated" production costs and because of the tour ending sooner. Furthermore, he says that Hill told Live Nation, himself, and Wyclef Jean that they agreed to extend the tour to make an extra $1 million. But she supposedly kept all of that to herself. Finally, he says she turned down $5 million from Coachella to avoid letting Pras pay off his debt.

Pras Is Taking Things To Court With Lauryn Hill

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: (C) Pras Michel, (R) Lauryn Hill and (L) Wyclef Jean perform at Oakland Arena on November 07, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

That stems from his massive number of federal charges back in 2019. Back then, he was charged with 10 counts including conspiracy, witness tampering and failing to register as a foreign agent. This was all in relation to getting money from a Malaysian financier to aid in Barack Obama's 2012 presidential campaign. Overall, his lawyers are not holding anything back against Hill, as they say, "While the contractual advance paid to Pras enabled him to retain his new criminal lawyers, the 2023 tour agreement was a wolf in sheep’s clothing".

