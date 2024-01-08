The Fugees: Where Are They Now?

In the annals of hip-hop history, few groups have left an imprint as powerful as The Fugees. Comprising Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel, this iconic genre-bending trio reshaped the musical landscape throughout their rise to prominence in the mid-1990s. The Fugees skyrocketed to fame with their foundational works including albums like Blunted On Reality and The Score. As the years have passed, each member of The Fugees has taken distinct paths, leaving fans curious about their modern endeavors. Here's a look at what the trio have been doing since they split up in 2007.

Read More: Lil Wayne Joins The Fugees And Lauryn Hill On Stage, Performs "A Milli"

Wyclef Jean

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Singer Wyclef Jean performs onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Since the dissolution of The Fugees, Wyclef Jean has navigated a diverse and dynamic solo career, showcasing his versatility as a musician, producer, and political activist. Wyclef's solo work includes 9 studio albums, with the most recent outing, Wyclef Goes Back To School Volume 1 arriving in 2019. With chart-topping singles like "Gone Till November" and "Sweetest Girl (Dollar Bill)" as well as prominent features on tracks like Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie" and T.I.'s "You Know What It Is" the Haitian rapper has solidified his position as a certified hit-maker.

Beyond music, Wyclef Jean actively participated in political and humanitarian causes, notably running for the presidency of Haiti in 2010. The "I Swear" vocalist also played a role in raising relief funds for Haiti following the devastating 2010 earthquake. Unfortunately, Jean's venture into politics sparked controversy, as he faced accusations of defrauding donors with his organization Yéle Haiti and the Hope for Haiti Now telethon by diverting funds for personal enrichment.

Pras Michel

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: Pras Michel, a member of the 1990's hip-hop group the Fugees, arrives at U.S. District Court on March 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Michel is on trial for his alleged participation in a campaign finance conspiracy. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Pras Michel has faced significant criticism as the main catalyst for The Fugees' breakup, as reports frequently highlighted creative clashes between the rap vocalist and Lauryn Hill. Following the group's disbandment in August 2007, Michel famously stated, "Before I work with Lauryn Hill again, you will have a better chance of seeing Osama bin Laden and [George W. Bush] in Starbucks having a latte, discussing foreign policies, before there will be a Fugees reunion."

In the years since The Fugees disbanded, Pras Michel has ventured into a prolific career as a documentary filmmaker. In 2006, the Fugees rapper created and shot a film titled Skid Row, Los Angeles, which centered on his experience posing as a homeless person for nine days. Through the film, Michel captured the raw truth of homelessness in America, showcasing the hardships faced by the less fortunate. He followed this project up with similar documentaries in 2009 and 2015 respectively, titled Paper Dreams and Sweet Micky For President.

Most recently, Pras Michel has faced significant legal challenges due to his hand in campaign finance violations. In 2019, the Department of Justice indicted Pras on criminal conspiracy charges, alleging that the rapper had aided in the illegal transfer of nearly one million dollars from foreign interests into the 2012 effort to reelect President Barack Obama. Pras Michel was found guilty on 10 criminal counts in April 2023, jeopardizing the future of the artist's career and freedom.

Read More: The Fugees Songs: The Hip Hop Group's 7 Biggest Hits

Lauryn Hill

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 01: Lauryn Hill performs during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Lauryn Hill holds a prominent place as one of the most talented and iconic performers in the history of hip-hop and R&B. Though her solo catalog consists of only one full-length LP, 1998's The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, fans around the world seem to eagerly hang on every word spoken from the elusive femcee. In the years following The Fugees' disbandment, Hill has chosen to remain mostly away from the public eye, though she has sporadically stepped out to go on tour and appear on songs as a featured artist.

Like her Fugees cohort, Lauryn Hill encountered legal troubles after leaving the group. In 2012, authorities charged her with three counts of tax fraud, resulting in a three-month prison stint from July 2013 to October 2013. She obtained an early release for good behavior and negotiated a deal to fulfill her legal obligation through home confinement. Most recently, Lauryn Hill has appeared in prominent placements on tracks such as "Nobody" by Nas & HIt-Boy, "Coming Home" by Pusha T, and "We Got Love" by Teyana Taylor. Vocal samples from Lauryn Hill can also be heard in several Kanye West tracks, including "All Falls Down" and "Believe What I Say."

Despite the bad blood and legal strife shared by the trio, The Fugees were able to put their differences aside and reunite for a reunion tour in the final months of 2023. The tour serves as both a 25th anniversary special for Hill's seminal 1998 album, as well as something of a farewell performance for Pras Michel before his expected incarceration. While the tour has suffered some setbacks, including Lauryn Hill's vocal strain, fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for more updated dates in 2024.

[Via] [Via]