Lauryn Hill Cancels Fugees Tour Days Before It Was Set To Kick Off

Nobody is really surprised here.

Lauryn Hill is consistent in her inconsistency. She has a reputation for being one of the most talented and versatile songwriters of her generation. She also has a reputation for turning up late to shows, leaving the shows early, or canceling outright. Hill opted for the third choice when it came to her upcoming tour with the Fugees. On August 6, Live Nation confirmed that Hill and the other members of the Fugees were no longer going to be able to fulfill their dates. Disappointing? Sure. Surprising? Not in the slightest.

Live Nation issued a statement to every Lauryn Hill fan who had purchased a ticket on Tuesday night. "Your event has been canceled," the app stated. "A refund will be on its way to your account soon." A specific reason for the cancelation has not been provided. The most frustrating part of the tour being canceled, of course, is the timing. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees were scheduled to kick off their tour on August 9 in Tampa, Florida. The tour was slated to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Hill's debut album, but was postponed from last November to this summer. It looks as though fans will be waiting even longer.

Lauryn Hill Also Canceled Fugees Shows Back In 2023

At least Lauryn Hill provided a reason for the tour cancelation in 2023. The singer issued a statement claiming that she was suffering from vocal issues. "In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body," she wrote. "I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely." In the past, however, Hill has not been as cordial. When the singer performed at LA's Crypto Arena back in November, she voiced her annoyance with those who complained about her cancelations.