Lauryn Hill & Her Son YG Marley Perform Together On "Jimmy Fallon"

One of hip-hop and R&B's greatest to ever do it hit one of the most recognized late night talk show stages the other evening. Lauryn Hill performed one of her best works of her historic career on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the Newark, New Jersey native went on to play "Ex-Factor," from her widely celebrated The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. However, she was not the only musical act under the bright lights. Her son and paternal grandson of reggae icon Bob Marley, YG Marley, was also a part of the incredible show.

We do not cover YG Marley here on the site, but he has had quite the start to his musical journey. His debut single, "Praise Jah Moonlight," dropped in December of last year and it has become immensely popular. The California native sampled Bob Marley & The Wailers' record "Crisis" on this song and it even features assistance from Lauryn Hill as well. YG performed that, as well as equally fantastic "Survival," which just dropped yesterday (May 14).

Lauryn Hill & YG Marley Share A Wholesome Moment

After Lauryn's segment, YG Marley joined his mother onstage, and they went to perform together. It has easily been one of the most powerful and wholesome moments in hip-hop this year. Especially in a year with so much beef and hatred between artists, this was a great thing to witness. You can check out clips from the performance with the IG post from 2Cool2Blog.

What are your thoughts on Lauryn Hill and YG Marley performing onstage together on Jimmy Fallon? Is this one of the most wholesome moments in hip-hop this year? Do you think they should make a collaboration album in the future? Are you excited to hear what Marley will do in the future?

