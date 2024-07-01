Lauryn Hill Brings Out Her Son YG Marley & Wyclef Jean For Captivating Performance At The BET Awards

Lauryn continues to draw a massive crowd all these years later.

With a stacked performers list like the 2024 BET Awards had last night (June 30), there were bound to be some special moments. The current stars were mostly holding down the fort this year, especially the ladies. GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Ice Spice, Muni Long, and Sexyy Red are just a few to name. However, you can argue that Lauryn Hill is still that big ticket performer after her showing at the BET Awards. The iconic multi-talent of the 90s is still going strong decades after her solo and group success with the Fugees, as she still frequents live performances.

In fact, Lauryn Hill will be going back on tour later this summer in August. It is to continue the celebration of The Miseducation and The Score and there will be 21 dates to be had. After two cancelations, Lauryn, Fugees, and the fans will finally be able to relive those legendary works live. It feels like her BET appearance is going to be a taster for what is to come down the line.

Watch Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, & Wyclef Jean Perform At The 2024 BET Awards

If that is the case, then everyone is in for a major treat. Hill opened things up by playing the title track to her solo 1998 classic album, before jumping into "Lost Ones". Then, after a seemingly off-the-cuff and blistering rapping performance about out social issues, her son and grandson of Bob Marley, YG Marley, joined the frey. He played two of his most popular records, "Survival" and "Praise Jah In The Moonlight", showcasing just how much of a star he is. Finally, Wyclef Jean, popped out toward the end to reunite with Lauryn for a rendition of "Fu-Gee-La".