Lauryn Hill Wows Fans With Performance Of Bob Marley's "Turn Your Lights Down Low" At Reggae Sumfest

GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala And Concert Presented By City National Bank - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: Lauryn Hill attends GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala and Concert presented by City National Bank at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on May 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Lauryn Hill blew attendees away with her performance.

Lauryn Hill impressed fans at Reggae Sumfest 2024, this week, by performing her verse from Bob Marley's iconic, "Turn Your Lights Down Low." When XXL shared a clip of the show on X (formerly Twitter), fans flocked to the replies with praise for the legendary singer.

"Beautiful voice still i love that song," one user wrote. Another added: "Whew I got chills, she still got it! Ah Lauren." Other fans complained about other aspects of the performance. "First, the dudes should be quiet…secondly, my people..can we just take a break with the horns? It isn't champs, you there to listen to music for the love of all that is good," one argued. One more wrote: "The backup guys ruining the whole vibe they need to go away for good." Other users made jokes about Hill often arriving late to her concerts.

Lauryn Hill Performs During BET Awards

US rapper and singer Lauryn Hill performs on stage during the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In that regard, Hill fired back at the criticism she's received over the years during her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, last year. “They say, ‘Oh, she’s late’ and ‘She’s late tonight.’ Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this … stage every night,” she told the audience at one show. “I leave my soul on this stage. And I don’t do it because they let me. I do it because I stand here in the name of God. And I know it. God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support when the album sold so many records and no one showed up and said, ‘Hey, would you like to make another one?’”

Lauryn Hill Sings Bob Marley's "Turn Your Lights Down Low" At Reggae Sumfest 2024

Check out a clip of Hill taking the stage at Reggae Sumfest on X above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lauryn Hill on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
