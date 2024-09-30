Lauryn Hill Dragged By Fans For A Tumultuous Show In Kenya

Hill draws more criticism for her tardiness.

When it comes to a Lauryn Hill performance of any kind, you are going to have to expect the unexpected. While health issues are certainly a more than fair reason to put shows on hold, fans are still going to feel some type of way when cancelations become normal. Hill has always been extremely defensive when it comes to this topic, stating that it's the media obsession with "sensationalism and clickbait headlines". Additionally, she's even told fans directly, "Y’all lucky I make it on this… stage every night". While it certainly is a treat to be able to hear her play her songs in a live setting, the constant delays aren't going to be able to leave supporters minds that easy.

Just take last night for example in Nairobi, Kenya. Ms. Lauryn Hill was scheduled to hit the stage at the Walker Town festival at 8 p.m. local time. But according to some tweets gathered by AllHipHop, one upset fan said, "Lauryn Hill was supposed to perform at 8 pm in Nairobi and was >4hrs late, finishing her set at 4.30/5.00 am… on a Monday?! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂". To be fair, though, her and sound team were forced to deal with horrific technical issues throughout the performance.

On top of that, the soundcheck was not fully completed until hours later. However, it wasn't just the concertgoers that were voicing their frustrations on Twitter. Residents close to the festivities were not too happy about the fireworks show that still went on after Lauryn's time on stage. "Those fireworks at that hour on a Monday morning weren’t necessarily #WalkerTownNairobi. 10 whole minutes. I’m not even in #Kasa and they’ve got me spooked", one tired person said. At this time, Hill has yet to respond to the backlash. But overall, it seems like it was just a mess of a night all around, with most of it being out of her control.

