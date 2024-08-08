Lauryn Hill Thinks The Media Is To Blame For Tour Cancelation Drama

Lauryn Hill finally explained why the Fugees canceled the North American leg of their 2024 tour just days before it was set to begin.

Lauryn Hill's announcement that she and the Fugees canceled the North American leg of their 2024 Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill anniversary tour days before it was set to begin was not that surprising, to say the least. After all, this is one of many controversies and pulled shows that the legendary rap group has caused, faced, or at least dealt with over their historic career. While many fans expressed disappointment and outrage at this, there were also plenty of them who saw this coming from a mile away. The iconic femcee herself took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 7) to explain this cancelation and blame the media.

"With difficulty [we made] the decision to pull down our upcoming North American tour dates,” Lauryn Hill shared. “The shows in the UK and Europe ARE MOVING FORWARD as planned. Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows. Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour.

Lauryn Hill Explains Fugees Tour's Cancelation In North America

"The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal," Lauryn Hill continued. "The audiences in the UK and Europe not only haven’t seen the Miseducation Anniversary performances yet, they also haven’t seen the Fugees perform together in over 25 years! Performing for my fans is a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time. Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am.

"Know that I am not only grateful for those who appreciate and support my art, but that I FIGHT and push through all kinds of resistance to put together experiences that mean something for all of us. I love being able to bring these performances to you! I appreciate your understanding. We look forward to the shows in the UK and Europe in October—and for our fans in North America, when these unforeseen circumstances resolve, we’ll be back in full force. With Love, Respect, and Honesty, MLH."