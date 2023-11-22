Lauryn Hill Postpones "Miseducation" Tour Amid "Serious Vocal Strain"

Lauryn Hill has postponed the rest of her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill while dealing with "serious vocal strain." She explained the decision in a lengthy statement on Instagram, early Wednesday. After thanking fans for their continued support throughout the tour thus far, she explained why she can't continue until 2024.

"As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month," she wrote. "I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely."

Lauryn Hill Performs In Oakland

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Lauryn Hill performs at Oakland Arena on November 07, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Hill continued: "For this reason we have to reschedule most of the remaining shows this year. The shows that were canceled this year will be rescheduled for early 2024 AND because of the overwhelming response, we’ll be adding new cities to the tour, including overseas. We’re working on the new calendar now, and announcing soon." Despite the postponement, Hill says she and the Fugees will still go forward with their show in Philadelphia, this weekend. Check out her full statement below.

Lauryn Hill Postpones Tour

Hill concluded: "We want to thank everyone who celebrated with us—EVERY SINGLE FAN …and ALL band, crew, production, staff, family, friends and Day 1-OG-CAMP members who helped make each and every single night LEGENDARY! We’re ALL looking forward to getting back out again next year to finish this EPIC (now extended anniversary) celebration of these CLASSICS." Be on the lookout for further updates on Hill's Miseducation Tour on HotNewHipHop.

