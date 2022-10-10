We may not have received the Fugees reunion tour that we all wished for, but Ms. Lauryn Hill is teasing good news on the horizon. As the saying goes, time flies, but to think that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill first arrived 25 years ago is still unbelievable. Since it was first shared, Miseducation has been hailed as one of the greatest Hip Hop albums of all time. It marked the official solo debut LP from the Rap star and cemented her as a GOAT in a culture that already touted her talents.

Yet, as praised as Hill has been, she has often faced off against critics who have come down on her for her late-to-live-performances reputation. Still, when the opportunity presents itself, audiences flood her concerts.

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

Recently, photographer Julia Beverly was able to see Ms. Hill light up the stage at One Music Fest. According to a clip shared by Beverly, amid several other stunning moments from the performance, Hill revealed that she has something special cooking for the 25th anniversary of Miseducation.

“25 years, y’all,” she said to the screaming crowd. “So, we gonna be back with those songs the way you can recognize them, ay?” The brief mention was enough to get hearts pumping.

Thankfully, Beverly was able to capture much of the performance, so you can check it out below and revisit The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill above.