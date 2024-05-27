Vince Staples Updates Fan On Future Of His Netflix Show, Admits He Was Surprised By It's Success

Vince Staples says that he's still figuring out the direction he's going to go in with the future of his Netflix series, The Vince Staples Show, but is excited by the level of success it achieved after it's first season. He provided the update on the series during an interview with Rolling Stone to promote the release of his new album, Dark Times.

“I’m grateful," he said. "I got to do something that isn’t really done on that network, or just done in general, with trying to break format and conventional comedy. I’m just trying some new things. So, I’m very happy that people embraced it, and we’ll see how they feel about it moving forward. We’re still trying to see what’s going to happen with that. But, looking forward to other opportunities in the medium.”

Vince Staples Attends Screening Of His Netflix Series

US rapper Vince Staples arrives for his Netflix show special screening at the Tudum theatre in Los Angeles, February 12, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

From there, Staples explained that he was used to the response to his work being more polarizing and was caught off guard this time around. “I don’t really make things that people [enjoy] like that, just to be honest,” he said. “I think I have a niche fan base. I’ve never had an extreme level of success. So, I’m always open to people not liking something or it not [being digested] right. I was honestly surprised by the way that it was received. But, yeah, man, I just feel like this show went very well, and especially for first-time writing, first-time producing, first-time starring in all of these things, I’m grateful for that.”

Vince Staples Promotes His New Album, "Dark Times"

The Vince Staples Show premiered on Netflix back in February. More recently, Staples dropped his new album, Dark Times, on Friday and fans are already labeling it a classic. Be on the lookout for further updates on Vince Staples on HotNewHipHop.

