Vince Staples' New Album Already Has Fans Calling It A Classic

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show"
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Vince Staples attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" at TUDUM Theater on February 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lila Seeley/Getty Images)

He's once again getting acclaim for his newest material.

Overnight, Vince Staples dropped his new album Dark Times. The project arrived just a few days after its original announcement and with only one single, the track "Shame On The Devil." The album occasionally lives up to its name with the type of brutal self-reflection and serious lyrical subject matter that has defined much of Vince's music throughout his career. The 13-track record runs just over 35 minutes, in line with the shorter projects he's made a habit of releasing ever since 2018's Big Fish Theory. Though the album has been out for less than 24 hours, it's already landing incredibly positive reception from fans.

Social media is buzzing with fans reacting to Staples' new album and much of the discussion is incredibly positive. One song in particular seems to be attracting a ton of early interest as the best of the bunch. "Etouffee" pops up around the mid-point of the record and seems to be a fan-favorite right out of the gate. It's too early to see Spotify streaming numbers but multiple viral posts have already highlighted the song for its flows and storytelling. The entire album is receiving early praise from fans sharing their first reactions. Check out some of that praise below.

Vince Staples' New Album "Dark Times" Getting Love From Fans

Dark Times isn't the only new project Vince has dropped this year. A few months ago he dove headfirst into the world of TV with The Vince Staples Show on Netflix. The semi-autobiographical show mixed together drama and comedy in a similar way to Vince's music and was massively praised by critics. The show hasn't been officially confirmed for a second season yet despite calls from fans for more.

What do you think of Vince Staples final album for Def Jam Dark Times? Are you looking forward to seeing what new directions his career moves in now that he's moving on from the label? Let us know in the comment section below.

