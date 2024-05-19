Vince Staples Announces Final Def Jam Album, "Dark Times"

Vince Staples has announced that he will be releasing his final album with Def Jam, later this week. He shared that the project's title is Dark Times while reflecting on his experiences with the label in a post on Instagram, on Sunday.

"Eleven years ago, a young, uncertain version of myself was given an opportunity with Def Jam Recordings," he began. "I released my first project under their banner, Shyne Coldchain Vol 2, a year later. I was unsure of what to expect from the world of music but deeply aware of what I needed: a change in my surroundings and a clear understanding of self. Ten years and seven projects later, I’ve found that clarity. Now, I share with you my final Def Jam release, Dark Times." He concluded by revealing the project will be dropping on Friday, May 24th.

Staples arrives for Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" special screening at the Tudum theatre in Los Angeles, February 12, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dark Times will be Staples' first album since 2022's Ramona Park Broke My Heart. In the time since that release, he's been focused on his new Netflix series, The Vince Staples Show, which premiered on the streaming service back in February. In the comments section of the new announcement, several fans asked him not to forget about the series as he shifts focus back to music. "N***a we need more episodes of the Vince Staples Show," one top reply reads.

Check out Staples' announcement for Dark Times above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Staples and his new project on HotNewHipHop.

